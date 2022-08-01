Turkish Cargo ranked 4th among global airfreight companies

ISTANBUL
Turkish Cargo ranked fourth in June among the world’s top 20 airfreight companies, with a share of 4.8 percent in the global market.

Last month, the global airfreight sector contracted 6.9 percent, Turkish Airlines said in a statement, citing the World Air Cargo Data (WACD).

“The success of Turkish Cargo showed our determination to turn Türkiye into a center of the global air cargo industry,” said Ahmet Bolat, chair of the Turkish Airlines board and executive committee.

Türkiye will play a greater role in the global air cargo sector thanks to its geographical location and infrastructure, Bolat added.

“We will achieve the target of becoming one of the top three airfreight companies in the world by 2025,” he said.

The statement noted that Turkish Cargo handled one out of five cargos in the world and grew 18 percent in terms of sales tonnage from a year ago, according to the statement.

Turkish Cargo ranked second in the United Arab Emirates market and third in India, it added.

The statement noted that Turkish Cargo has grown strongly after 2010 and decoupled positively from its competitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkish Cargo ranked 33rd in the world in 2010 according to IATA data, but it climbed up the ladder to claim the 10th spot in the global ranking with a market share of 3.2 percent in 2017 based on the WACD data, the statement said. The company further consolidated its position in the global market with 4.8 share, ranking fourth in June this year.

Turkish Cargo also increased the number of its direct cargo destinations by some 37 percent to more than 100.

