Turkish captain saves 95 migrants off Malta

  • June 23 2022 07:00:00

Turkish captain saves 95 migrants off Malta

ISTANBUL
Turkish captain saves 95 migrants off Malta

A Turkish captain has saved the lives of some 95 irregular migrants abandoned on the Mediterranean Sea off Malta.

Some 92 Bangladeshi, two Egyptians and a Moroccan were trying to pass from Africa to Italy in a dinghy.

According to local reports, a Maltese Coast Guard aircraft detected the dinghy and made an official Mayday signal.

Özcan Dereli, the Turkish captain of the Vanuatu-flagged M/V Aslıhan ship, who received the signal, shifted course, and reached the migrants.

Taking the migrants on the deck, Dereli informed the Maltese officials.

Dereli delivered the migrants to the Sea Watch 4 ship, owned by the German relief organization Sea Watch that patrol the Mediterranean Sea voluntarily to help the migrants.

“We are happy to help these 95 people who waited at the middle of the sea hopelessly,” said Hüseyin Çebi, an officer from the company owning the M/V Aslıhan, thanking Dereli and his crew.

Turkey, Refugees,

TURKEY İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93

İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

    Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

  2. Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

    Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

  3. Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

    Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

    Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

  5. Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM

    Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM
Recommended
İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93

İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93
Türkiye and Israel launch work to exchange ambassadors

Türkiye and Israel launch work to exchange ambassadors
Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM

Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM
Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis
Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’
Türkiye struggles with mass bee deaths

Türkiye struggles with mass bee deaths
WORLD Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected move, the Central Bank decided to keep its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14 percent on June 23. 
SPORTS 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

Some 350 athletes from 16 countries will strike out in the 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Open Water Swim Event, also known as “one race in two countries.”