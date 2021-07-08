Turkish businesspeople eye rebuilding Port of Beirut

  • July 08 2021 09:36:00

Turkish businesspeople eye rebuilding Port of Beirut

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish businesspeople eye rebuilding Port of Beirut

Turkish business circles are seeking to rebuild the Port of Beirut port that was destroyed by a massive explosion last August, said the chairman of Turkey-Lebanon Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK) on July 7.

"In our meeting with Lebanese Economy Minister Raoul Nehme last month, we expressed interest to build the Port of Beirut based on the build-operate-transfer model," Abdulkadir Akkuş told Anadolu Agency.

Once considered the Paris of Middle East, Lebanon has been struggling with a devastating economic crisis for nearly three years, amid protracted civil war, regional conflicts and political instability.

The crisis, which started in Oct. 2019, deepened further with the devastating explosions, that left at least 200 people dead and thousands others injured besides massive material damage.

Akkuş said Lebanese officials are also in talks with France and China regarding the port's re-construction. "We would like to take this job ... we have proven ourselves [in this area]," he said.

A foreign currency shortage and devaluation of the national currency has crippled the import-dependent nation, leading to shortages of fuel, medicines and basic supplies.

Hassan Diab’s Cabinet resigned last year after the explosion, but politicians have so far failed to agree on forming a new government. His government has been acting in a caretaker capacity since then.

Akkuş called for urgent formation of a new government, and then financial packages by international institutions such as the World Bank and IMF.

DEIK, blast,

WORLD World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

    Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

  2. Hundreds of carpets color up landscape in southern Antalya

    Hundreds of carpets color up landscape in southern Antalya

  3. Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

    Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

  4. Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

    Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

  5. Well done President Tatar

    Well done President Tatar
Recommended
Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9
Erdoğan hails countrys public housing projects

Erdoğan hails country's public housing projects
Antalya hosts over 1.5 mln tourists in first half of 2021

Antalya hosts over 1.5 mln tourists in first half of 2021
Akbank apologizes for transaction disruptions

Akbank apologizes for transaction disruptions
Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs
Turkeys mining sector exports surge 52 pct in January-June

Turkey's mining sector exports surge 52 pct in January-June
WORLD World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

More than four million people have now died from COVID-19, the WHO said on July 7, as many rich nations prepare to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.

ECONOMY Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, is due to arrive in Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data on July 7.

SPORTS Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

Turkey has embraced a 13-year-old handballer after an interview where she cries while recalling people telling her she can’t play with boys and wear shorts drew nationwide support for her.