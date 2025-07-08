Turkish business world shifts focus to Syria’s recovery

Turkish business world shifts focus to Syria’s recovery

IZMIR - Anadolu Agency
Turkish business world shifts focus to Syria’s recovery

An aerial view shows solar panels installed on building rooftops in Damascus, Syria, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) is preparing a delegation to visit Damascus to explore ways to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and revive its private sector and entrepreneurship, TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu said Monday.

Speaking at the Turkish-Arab Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting and Business Forum in Izmir, Hisarcıklıoğlu noted how the world is going through a difficult period and that Israel's aggressive policies in Gaza and the region directly threaten peace and stability.

He added: "We are pleased to follow the normalization process in Syria.”

“As TOBB, we will hopefully go to Damascus in three days. We will work on how we can support Syria's reconstruction and how we can revive the private sector and entrepreneurship."

He pointed out that the decision by the EU and the US to lift economic sanctions on Syria will boost the country's economic development.

"We are also pleased with the development of our trade relations with Arab countries in recent years," he said.

Türkiye's exports to Arab countries were only $5 billion 20 years ago, this accounted for 10% of Türkiye's exports. In 2024, this figure exceeded $50 billion and reached 20%, he stressed.

The meeting, held at the Izmir Chamber of Commerce, was attended by TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, Arab Chambers Union President Samir Majoul, Arab Chambers Union Secretary General Khaled Hanafy, ambassadors, and more than 100 businesspeople from 15 Arab countries.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Intel chief meets parliament speaker over terror-free Türkiye bid

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  2. Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

    Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

  3. Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

    Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

  4. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend
Recommended
Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek
Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu
Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation
Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025

Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025
Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June

Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June
Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half

Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half
Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿