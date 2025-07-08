Turkish business world shifts focus to Syria’s recovery

IZMIR - Anadolu Agency

An aerial view shows solar panels installed on building rooftops in Damascus, Syria, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) is preparing a delegation to visit Damascus to explore ways to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and revive its private sector and entrepreneurship, TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu said Monday.

Speaking at the Turkish-Arab Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting and Business Forum in Izmir, Hisarcıklıoğlu noted how the world is going through a difficult period and that Israel's aggressive policies in Gaza and the region directly threaten peace and stability.

He added: "We are pleased to follow the normalization process in Syria.”

“As TOBB, we will hopefully go to Damascus in three days. We will work on how we can support Syria's reconstruction and how we can revive the private sector and entrepreneurship."

He pointed out that the decision by the EU and the US to lift economic sanctions on Syria will boost the country's economic development.

"We are also pleased with the development of our trade relations with Arab countries in recent years," he said.

Türkiye's exports to Arab countries were only $5 billion 20 years ago, this accounted for 10% of Türkiye's exports. In 2024, this figure exceeded $50 billion and reached 20%, he stressed.

The meeting, held at the Izmir Chamber of Commerce, was attended by TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, Arab Chambers Union President Samir Majoul, Arab Chambers Union Secretary General Khaled Hanafy, ambassadors, and more than 100 businesspeople from 15 Arab countries.