Turkish boxers bag gold medals

ISTANBUL

Turkish boxers Ayşe Çağırır, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Hatice Akbaş, Busenaz Sürmeneli ve Şennur Demir have bagged gold medals.

Çağırır won the gold medal in the 48kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul by beating her Kazakhistani opponent, Alua Balkibekova

After losing the first round with a 5-0 rout, Çağırır turned the match around and won the following two rounds to reach the world championship.

“I always believed in one thing: I have to fight even if I come from behind. If I give up, I lose,” 27-year-old Çağırır said after her marvelous comeback.

While thanking all those supporting her, she said, “They believed in me, and I did what I had to do for them.”

Turkey hosted the World Women Boxing Championship, an organization by International Boxing Association (IBA), in Istanbul between May 9 and 20.

Four other Turkish boxers in different categories, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (50kg), Hatice Akbaş (54kg), Busenaz Sürmeneli (66kg) and Şennur Demir (81kg), faced opponents at finals on May 20 and won gold medals as well.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the boxers.