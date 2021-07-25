Turkish bikers start touring Uganda

  • July 25 2021 09:59:00

KAMPALA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Embassy in Uganda hosted a group of Turkish motorcycle riders on July 23 touring Africa.

The group called "Ride the Earth," has toured different African countries in the past, dedicating this trip exclusively to Uganda and its many unique attractions such as mountain gorillas and chimp trekking.

One of the riders, Sarper Sesli, told Anadolu Agency in the capital Kampala that his experience in Uganda was very pleasant as that it was a country of friendly people.

"Everywhere, Ugandan people have been welcoming and accommodating," he said.

On June 19, Uganda suspended domestic tourism amid rising cases of COVID-19, but allowed foreigners to keep coming in.

Lilly Ajarova, chief executive officer of Uganda Tourism Board, said the tourism sector was picking up before the lockdown.

Uganda used to earn over $1.6 billion annually from the tourism sector, but these earnings dropped in 2020 by 73% due to the pandemic, according to the Tourism Ministry.

On the occasion, Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp said the country is among the safe, stable, and reliable tourism destinations that Turkish tourists could enjoy in Africa.

