Turkish biker finishes second in Austrian GP

SPIELBERG

Turkish motorcyclist Deniz Öncü has finished second in a breathtaking Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix encounter, making his second podium appearance this season.



Having been one of the most important representatives of Turkish motorcycling, the Red Bull athlete completed the 11th race of the 2021 Moto3 calendar held in Spielberg in second place.



Öncü started the race in fifth place at the Red Bull Ring track after having achieved above-average results in the qualifying rounds.



Taking over his opponents with a quick start as the race began, Öncü made a brave attack at the first turn of the track and rose to third place.



After a fierce leadership struggle with Italian motorcyclist Romano Fenati, Öncü rose to first place in the fourth corner and continued to chase the first places for the rest of the race.



But Aspar rider Sergio Garcia set about attacking Öncü, pulling off a successful move at the ninth corner and defending his position through the final corner to win.



Garcia won a thrilling Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix by just 0.027 seconds after a last-lap pass on Tech 3’s Öncü.



The 12th race of the season in the Moto3 calendar will be run on Aug. 29 in the United Kingdom.