Turkish biker finishes second in Austrian GP

  • August 17 2021 07:00:00

Turkish biker finishes second in Austrian GP

SPIELBERG
Turkish biker finishes second in Austrian GP

Turkish motorcyclist Deniz Öncü has finished second in a breathtaking Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix encounter, making his second podium appearance this season.

Having been one of the most important representatives of Turkish motorcycling, the Red Bull athlete completed the 11th race of the 2021 Moto3 calendar held in Spielberg in second place.

Öncü started the race in fifth place at the Red Bull Ring track after having achieved above-average results in the qualifying rounds.

Taking over his opponents with a quick start as the race began, Öncü made a brave attack at the first turn of the track and rose to third place.

After a fierce leadership struggle with Italian motorcyclist Romano Fenati, Öncü rose to first place in the fourth corner and continued to chase the first places for the rest of the race.

But Aspar rider Sergio Garcia set about attacking Öncü, pulling off a successful move at the ninth corner and defending his position through the final corner to win.

Garcia won a thrilling Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix by just 0.027 seconds after a last-lap pass on Tech 3’s Öncü.

The 12th race of the season in the Moto3 calendar will be run on Aug. 29 in the United Kingdom.

deniz oncu, Turkey, Austrian GP,

SPORTS Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

    Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

  2. Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

    Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

  3. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  4. Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

    Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

  5. Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation

    Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation
Recommended
Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch
Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor
Inter Milan sign Dzeko, Dumfries

Inter Milan sign Dzeko, Dumfries
Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory
Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs

Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs
Curtain rises on new Turkish football season

Curtain rises on new Turkish football season
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 defended the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s stunning military takeover that triggered panic in Kabul with thousands mobbing the airport in a desperate attempt to flee.
ECONOMY Solar power’s share rises to 7.5 percent at end of July

Solar power’s share rises to 7.5 percent at end of July

The share of solar power in Turkey’s total installed electricity capacity rose to 7.5 percent by the end of July but it is still lower than the country’s untapped potential, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency on Aug. 16.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

Galatasaray beat GZT Giresunspor 2-0 in a Aug. 16 Turkish Süper Lig match to make a good start to the 2021-22 football season. 