Turkish banks’ profits rise 40 pct last year

Turkish banks’ profits rise 40 pct last year

ISTANBUL
Turkish banks’ profits rise 40 pct last year

Turkish banks’ net income increased by 40 percent last year from 2022 to stand at 603.6 billion Turkish Liras ($19.9 billion), the data from the banking watchdog BDDK have shown. 

Loans in the banking industry rose by 54 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year to 11.7 trillion liras.

Interests the lenders collected from loans rose 100 percent to 1.6 trillion liras, with interests from consumer loans increasing 79.2 percent.

The share of non-performing loans in total loans was only 1.6 percent, down from 2.1 percent in the previous year.

Banks’ interest income from credit cards soared 217 percent last year to 102 billion liras.

Deposits, the biggest fund resource of the banks, rose by 67.6 percent to 14.85 trillion liras.

Interests paid on deposits amounted to 1.55 trillion liras, marking a steep 250 percent increase from 2022.

Consequently, the banks’ net interest revenues declined 6 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The total assets of the banking industry increased by 64 percent to 11.7 trillion liras, the watchdog said.

The banks’ securities portfolio grew more than 67 percent last year to reach around 4 trillion liras.

The capital adequacy standard ratio in the industry was 18.9 percent.

The number of banks in Türkiye increased from 54 in 2022 to 60, which nearly had 11,000 branches and some 208,000 employees, up from 54 banks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

    Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

  2. EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

    EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

  3. Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

    Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

  4. US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

    US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

  5. Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

    Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek
Recommended
Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek
China factory activity shrinks for fourth straight month

China factory activity shrinks for fourth straight month
Foreign trade deficit shank in 2023: Data

Foreign trade deficit shank in 2023: Data
Türkiye’s geothermal potential still largely untapped: Association

Türkiye’s geothermal potential still largely untapped: Association
IMF lifts 2024 growth forecast for Türkiye

IMF lifts 2024 growth forecast for Türkiye
US judge voids Elon Musks $56 billion Tesla compensation

US judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla compensation
WORLD EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal on Feb. 1 to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
ECONOMY Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

The economic program the government is implementing is working and yielding results, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, noting that the monthly inflation is declining.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿