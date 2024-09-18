Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

ISTANBUL
Turkish media outlets have disclosed details of the results of the postmortem examination by the İzmir Forensics Institution in western Türkiye on the body of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American activist whose killing in the West Bank caused outrage.

The activist killed on Sept. 6 during a peaceful demonstration in the occupied West Bank was slain when Israeli soldiers opened fire from a great distance, stressed newly released details from the official forensic autopsy.

The report said Eygi had one firearm bullet core entry wound on her body, from a shot capable of causing death on its own.

“According to the skin and subcutaneous findings of the firearm bullet core entry wound, since no burns, smoke, soot and gunpowder residues were detected around the firearm entry hole, the shot was fired from a distance.”

The forensic autopsy report done in the Turkish coastal city of İzmir, where her body was recently repatriated before funeral services, said that no toxic substance was found in the blood.

A cerebral hemorrhage and brain damage were detected, the report added.

The report said the entry wound was damaged and the bullet core was removed in the first autopsy performed in Palestine. No definite opinion could be formed about the direction of the shot or the bullet core due to a lack of images of the scene of the incident.

Eygi's body, following the autopsy, was handed over to prosecutors for examination as "six metallic foreign objects were removed from the body, constituting evidence of a crime," according to the report.

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
