Automotive exports to EU surge 22 percent in first half

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Türkiye's automotive industry recorded a robust 22 percent increase in exports to European Union (EU) countries in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association and the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM).

From January to June, the sector shipped products to over 200 countries, autonomous regions and free zones.

Overall, Türkiye’s automotive exports climbed 13 percent year-over-year, rising from $17.69 billion in the first half of 2024 to $19.99 billion in 2025. Automotive exports accounted for 15.2 percent of the nation's total exports, which stood at $131.44 billion during this period.

The EU remained Türkiye’s top market, claiming a dominant 72.6 percent share of the country's automotive exports. EU-bound shipments surged from $11.92 billion to $14.51 billion, cementing the region’s status as Türkiye’s most critical export partner in the sector.

Germany ranked as the leading destination, importing $3.19 billion worth of Turkish automotive goods — a notable 31.4 percent jump from $2.43 billion last year. France followed with a 9.3 percent increase, reaching $2.27 billion, up from $2.08 billion.

The United Kingdom received $2.06 billion in exports, while Spain, Italy and Slovenia followed with imports totaling $1.71 billion, $1.65 billion and $1.11 billion, respectively.