Turkish athlete Eray Şamdan wins silver in men's 67 kg karate

TOKYO

Eray Şamdan of Turkey won a silver in men's 67kg karate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 5.

It is Turkey's first ever Olympic medal in karate.

The 24-year-old lost to France's Steven da Costa 5-0, who achieved a gold.

Şamdan won a bronze and gold at the European Karate Championships of 2019 and 2021 respectively.