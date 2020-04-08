Turkish airports serve 33.6 mln air passengers in Q1

  • April 08 2020 09:50:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Some 33.6 million passengers traveled through airports in Turkey in January-March, the country’s airport authority announced on April 7. 

The first-quarter figure was down 18.8% from the same period a year earlier on both domestic and international flights, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said in a statement.

Domestic passenger numbers slipped 20.9% year-on-year to 19.5 million in the January-March period, while 14.1 million passengers took international flights, decreasing 15.7%.

Turkish airports served 376,107 planes including overflights, down from 424,667 in the same quarter last year.

The report also said cargo traffic reached 739.859 tons in the first three months of 2020.

