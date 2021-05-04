Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

  • May 04 2021 13:01:00

Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines reaped $1.8 billion total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, down 29% year-on-year amid pandemic-related travel restrictions around the world, the flag carrier announced on May 4. 

"In this difficult time, Turkish Airlines managed to wrap up the first quarter of 2021 with $41 million real operating loss and $61 million net profit despite the effects of the crisis caused by COVID-19," the company said in a written statement.

As for the cargo revenue, which is 46% of the total revenue, it posted a 77% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

In the January-March period that saw a 48% decrease in its passenger capacity, Turkish Airlines carried a total of 6.4 million passengers with 74% load factor at domestic flights and 61% load factor at international flights.

Commenting on the financial results, Turkish Airlines CEO İlker Aycı said: "As the pandemic process continues with devastating effects on the global aviation industry, this performance can only be described as 'coming through with flying colors'."

This success, he underlined, is a result of the combination of the company's national sense of duty, professional capability and experience in crisis management.

"We will continue to work with the same selflessness in order to leave behind these dark days and continue to strengthen in the sky," he said.

As of the end of April, Turkish Airlines owns a fleet of 362 aircraft, with 231 narrow-body and 106 wide-body, along with 25 cargo aircraft.

According to February 2021 data, Turkish Cargo became the fifth-biggest air cargo carrier in the world with record growth in the cargo market.

Turkish Cargo enlarged its flight network strength with a 33% capacity increase in the first quarter of 2021.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown
MOST POPULAR

  1. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

  2. Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

    Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

  3. Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

    Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

  4. Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

    Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

  5. Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

    Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy
Recommended
Turkeys electricity consumption up 27.1 pct in April

Turkey's electricity consumption up 27.1 pct in April
Women’s Entrepreneurship Expo connects 500 firms, associations

Women’s Entrepreneurship Expo connects 500 firms, associations
Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head
Istanbul joins European banks Green Cities program

Istanbul joins European bank's Green Cities program
Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister
Manufacturing PMI down in April

Manufacturing PMI down in April

WORLD Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on May 3 they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines reaped $1.8 billion total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, down 29% year-on-year amid pandemic-related travel restrictions around the world, the flag carrier announced on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Süper Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory on May 3 against Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home. 