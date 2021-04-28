Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver, Canada

  • April 28 2021 08:56:38

Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver, Canada

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver, Canada

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will launch new services from Istanbul to Vancouver, Canada on May 2, the company's chief executive officer said late on April 27. 

"We're starting a third route in Canada. Toronto, Montreal, and now Vancouver. Good luck," Bilal Ekşi said on Twitter.

The carrier started flying to Toronto in 2009 and Montreal in 2014. Vancouver will also be the carrier's 15th destination in North America.

Turkish Airlines, established in 1933, currently flies to 319 international and domestic destinations.

Flight,

ECONOMY Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

    Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

  2. Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

    Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

  3. Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

    Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

  4. Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

    Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,057 as daily cases hit 43,301

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,057 as daily cases hit 43,301
Recommended
Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer
Turkeys licensed power generation down 2.97 pct in February

Turkey's licensed power generation down 2.97 pct in February
Turkey should focus on green, digital transformation: TÜSİAD

Turkey should focus on green, digital transformation: TÜSİAD
Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021
Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe
Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually

Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually
WORLD European Parliament approves Brexit trade deal

European Parliament approves Brexit trade deal

The European Parliament voted on April 27 to ratify the EU’s post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but not without issuing bitter final warnings that trouble lies ahead in cross-Channel ties.
ECONOMY Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Turkey has dispatched police units to Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia to support efforts there to hunt down Faruk Fatih Özer, the CEO of Turkish cryptocurrency exchange platform Thodex.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.