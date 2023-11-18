Turkish Airlines starts direct flights to Detroit

ISTANBUL

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines has widened its network in the United States by launching direct flights to Detroit.

The flights to Detroit, which is the 13th destination the carrier flies to in the U.S., commenced on Nov. 15.

The flights will be operated between Istanbul Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with Boeing 787-9 type aircraft, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

The Istanbul-Detroit flights will operate four days a week starting Dec. 25.

“We are adding new destinations to our ever-expanding network," said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and executive committee, who attended the ceremony in Detroit marking the commencement of the direct flights.

As the national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines reaches more countries than any other airline in the world, Bolat noted.

With Detroit, Turkish Airlines has expanded its network to a total of 345 destinations.

In the January-October period, Turkish Airlines carried 71.3 million passengers, up 17.8 percent from a year ago.

The international passenger tally increased by 15.7 percent to 45.1 million, while the number of domestic passengers rose by 21.6 percent to more than 26 million.

The passenger load improved from 80.3 percent in October 2022 to 83.1 percent last month.

On Nov. 13, the carrier said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul that it had been engaging in discussions with aircraft and engine manufacturers as part of the growth targets set forth in the Strategic Plan covering between 2023-2033 period.

“In this context, discussions with Airbus for the purchase of 355 aircraft — 240 firm and 115 optional — to be delivered between 2026-2036 are ongoing,” the statement said.