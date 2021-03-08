Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

  • March 08 2021 09:12:58

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines ranked first in Europe with an average of 581 daily flights from Feb. 1 to March 6, the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) said on March 7. 

"The busiest airline in the @eurocontrol Network is @TurkishAirlines, currently running about the half of the number of flights it made in 2019," Eamonn Brennan, the director-general of the Eurocontrol, said on Twitter.

According to the data, Istanbul Airport is the top airport with an average of 190 daily departures, while another airport in Istanbul, Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, ranked second with 55 daily flights.

Turkish Airlines ranked second in Europe with an average of 626 daily flights last year, and fourth with 1,331 flights in 2019.

