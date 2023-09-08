Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

TOULOUSE
Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

This latest agreement is in addition to one announced in August for four A350-900s, the company said in a statement, noting that the carrier already operates a fleet of 14 A350-900s.

Earlier this month, the flag carrier announced the new orders for 10 aircraft to be delivered 2025, 2026 and 2027. It placed the orders in line with its growth targets, it said.

“We are delighted that Turkish Airlines has decided to further enlarge its fleet with the purchase of 10 more A350-900 aircraft,” commented Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.

With greater range capability, passenger capacity and comfort, the A350 is the perfect platform to connect Istanbul to the world, he said.

“We are proud to keep expanding our long-lasting partnership with Turkish Airlines and Türkiye’s aviation sector overall.”

At the end of July, the A350 had won over 1,000 orders from leading carriers from around the globe, said the statement, noting that the A350 is the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft and the long-range leader in the 300-410 seater category.

