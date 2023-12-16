Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

ANKARA

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it has decided to purchase more than 200 Airbus aircraft — with the option for over 100 more — in the coming decade as it seeks to become the world's largest carrier.

Turkish Airlines chief executive Bilal Eksi said in a social media statement that the entire order could potentially add up to 355 aircraft.

The deal would be one of the industry's largest and substantially expand the Turkish flag carrier's existing fleet of 439 jets.

"I wish good luck to our country and our company," Eksi said.

Turkish Airlines said in a separate corporate filing that the purchases would be made as part of its "strategic plan" for 2023-2033.

But the airline and Airbus differed slightly about the details of the deal.

The Turkish Airlines statement said it had made firm orders for 230 jets and placed purchasing rights for an additional 125 aircraft.

Airbus said the 230 figure included 10 jets Turkish Airlines had ordered in September and thus covered only 220 new aircraft.

The airline's confirmed order purchase — which includes 150 A321 NEO and 60 widebody A350-900 jets — has a catalogue price of more than $40 billion.

Few deals cost their actual sticker price because plane makers make discounts for bulk orders.