Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

ANKARA
Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it has decided to purchase more than 200 Airbus aircraft — with the option for over 100 more — in the coming decade as it seeks to become the world's largest carrier.

Turkish Airlines chief executive Bilal Eksi said in a social media statement that the entire order could potentially add up to 355 aircraft.

The deal would be one of the industry's largest and substantially expand the Turkish flag carrier's existing fleet of 439 jets.

"I wish good luck to our country and our company," Eksi said.

Turkish Airlines said in a separate corporate filing that the purchases would be made as part of its "strategic plan" for 2023-2033.

But the airline and Airbus differed slightly about the details of the deal.

The Turkish Airlines statement said it had made firm orders for 230 jets and placed purchasing rights for an additional 125 aircraft.

Airbus said the 230 figure included 10 jets Turkish Airlines had ordered in September and thus covered only 220 new aircraft.

The airline's confirmed order purchase — which includes 150 A321 NEO and 60 widebody A350-900 jets — has a catalogue price of more than $40 billion.

Few deals cost their actual sticker price because plane makers make discounts for bulk orders.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

    Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

  2. EU agrees draft media freedom law

    EU agrees draft media freedom law

  3. Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

    Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

  4. UN chief warns human rights under attack, praises rights defenders

    UN chief warns human rights under attack, praises rights defenders

  5. Dutch govt drops objection to Bulgaria joining Schengen

    Dutch govt drops objection to Bulgaria joining Schengen
Recommended
Shipping firms suspend Red Sea traffic after Yemen rebel strikes

Shipping firms suspend Red Sea traffic after Yemen rebel strikes
Türkiye among top 10 in global IPO ranking: EY

Türkiye among top 10 in global IPO ranking: EY
AmCham awards presented at a ceremony

AmCham awards presented at a ceremony

Housing market remains weak, sales plunge 21 percent

Housing market remains weak, sales plunge 21 percent
Central government budget swings to surplus in November

Central government budget swings to surplus in November
Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

Şimşek meets with investors in Spain
WORLD Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

Israel said its troops had killed three Gaza hostages after mistaking them for a threat, as the U.S. has called on Israel to scale down its military operations and focus specifically on targeting Hamas leaders
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it has decided to purchase more than 200 Airbus aircraft — with the option for over 100 more — in the coming decade as it seeks to become the world's largest carrier.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.