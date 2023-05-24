Turkish Airlines helps companies boost exports

ISTANBUL

A deal between the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) and Turkish Airlines on cargo shipment has produced good results, helping companies boost their exports.

Under the deal, Turkish Airlines offers up to a 30 percent discount on cargo fees, which resulted in a 23 percent increase in export volume.

To date, TİM has inked three protocols with the flag carrier, said Mustafa Gültepe, the president of the exporters’ association. “Thanks to those agreements and Turkish Cargo, which has operations in 132 countries, we were able to reach out to distant markets,” he added.

Under an agreement, which was inked in November 2022 and expired at the end of February this year, exporters shipped their products to 40 cities in 31 nations, including the U.S., Germany and India, with up to a 30 percent discount, according to Gültepe.

“We delivered perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, eggs and fish, to foreign markets at affordable cargo prices,” Gültepe said.

In terms of volume, exports to the destinations covered under the deal with THY increased by 23 percent, he added.

Under the latest deal signed with the TİM, $1.8 billion worth of high-value-added export products were delivered to foreign markets, said Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of Turkish Airlines’ Board and Executive Committee.

THY offers logistics solutions to Turkish exports with the largest flight network in the world, he added.