Turkish Airlines gets $490 mln financing from Bank of China

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has secured a five-year loan of $408.5 million from Bank of China (BOC) Türkiye, which will be used for fleet expansion, growth plans, new facility investments and infrastructure projects at IGA Istanbul Airport.

Türkiye's flag carrier, which serves the most countries in the world, has secured landmark financing, marking a new milestone in its strategic efforts to diversify financing sources and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth, according to its Communications Directorate on Oct. 30.

The financing is coordinated by BOC Türkiye, with BOC Macau acting as the lender.

Murat Şeker, chief financial officer and member of the board at Turkish Airlines, said in a statement that the financing strengthens the financial structure of the flag carrier and contributes to the development of economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and China.