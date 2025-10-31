Turkish Airlines gets $490 mln financing from Bank of China

Turkish Airlines gets $490 mln financing from Bank of China

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines gets $490 mln financing from Bank of China

Turkish Airlines has secured a five-year loan of $408.5 million from Bank of China (BOC) Türkiye, which will be used for fleet expansion, growth plans, new facility investments and infrastructure projects at IGA Istanbul Airport.

Türkiye's flag carrier, which serves the most countries in the world, has secured landmark financing, marking a new milestone in its strategic efforts to diversify financing sources and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth, according to its Communications Directorate on Oct. 30.

The financing is coordinated by BOC Türkiye, with BOC Macau acting as the lender.

Murat Şeker, chief financial officer and member of the board at Turkish Airlines, said in a statement that the financing strengthens the financial structure of the flag carrier and contributes to the development of economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and China.

THY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.1 pct in October

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.1 pct in October
Nvidia to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

Nvidia to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea
Uber pledges $200 mln for new global tech hub in Istanbul

Uber pledges $200 mln for new global tech hub in Istanbul
Banking sector posts $16.2 bln net profits in January- September

Banking sector posts $16.2 bln net profits in January- September
NGOs accuse coffee giants of human rights abuses

NGOs accuse coffee giants of human rights abuses
Chinas factory activity shrinks for seventh straight month

China's factory activity shrinks for seventh straight month
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿