Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

  • May 21 2020 09:22:37

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlinesflight suspension due to coronavirus has been extended into early to mid-June, the national flag carrier has announced.

Domestic flights are now suspended until June 4 and international flights until June 10, said an airline statement late on May 20. 

The earlier suspension lasted until May 28.

Also under the decision, once flights resume, carry-on bags will not be allowed in the cabin area but will be checked with other baggage.

In addition, the 8-kilogram cabin baggage allowance will be added to passengers’ luggage allowance.

Handbags may be brought into the cabin.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, boasts a fleet of 361 passengers and cargo aircraft.


