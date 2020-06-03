Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

  • June 03 2020 14:50:14

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines, which resumed its domestic flights this week, has taken additional measures in flights against the coronavirus.

Depending on the flight distance, the carrier is distributing hygiene kits, which contain face masks, disinfectants and antiseptic wipes, to passengers on its planes.

The carrier also decided to have designated cabin crew members, who are solely responsible for making sure that passengers abide by rules Turkish Airlines is implementing against COVID-19.

The designated members of the cabin crew, called “Hygiene Specialists,” ensure that passengers adhere to social distancing and sanitation measures are properly observed during the flight.

Those staff are also tasked with reducing passengers’ mobility inside the planes and warning travelers to keep face masks throughout the trip.

“We have expanded the scope of safe travel standards under the guidance of scientists. Hygiene kits and hygiene specialists are part of those enhanced standards,” said İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines’ chair.

The planes in Turkish Airlines’ fleet are thoroughly disinfected before each flight. The seats, screens and windows are washed down as part of this process.

Turkish Airlines is set to recommence flights to 16 European cities in six countries, namely Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark on June 18.

