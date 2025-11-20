Turkish Airlines decides to sell its stake in Air Albania

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines is selling its stake in Air Albania, according to a statement issued by the flag carrier to Borsa Istanbul.

“Our board of directors decided to sell all of the shares in Air Albania SHPK, in which our company holds a 49 percent stake,” Turkish Airlines said.

The company did not provide further details about the divestment but noted that “any developments will be shared with our investors.”

Earlier this month, Turkish Airlines signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Spain’s Air Europa, marking a significant step in its strategy to expand its global footprint and strengthen its presence in Latin America.

The deal now awaits approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, a process expected to take six to 12 months, the flag carrier said on Nov. 6.

The transaction involves an investment of 300 million euros, a vast majority of which will be in the form of a capital increase.

Following technical and financial adjustments at closing, the airline expects to secure a 25 percent to 27 percent stake in Air Europa.

 

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won't take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
