Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

  • September 10 2020 13:37:00

Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines served a total of 2.6 million passengers in August, marking a 64.6 percent decline on an annual basis, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 on the travel industry.

The number of domestic passengers the airline carried dropped more than 47 percent year on year to 1.5 million, while the international passenger tally fell by 75.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.1 million, the flag carrier said on Sept. 10 in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

The passenger load factor declined from 84.8 percent in August 2019 to 67.6 percent this August.

The carrier delivered a total of 116,000 tons of mail and cargo in August, an 11 percent drop compared with the same month of 2019.

In the first eight months of 2020, the number of passengers Turkish Airlines served declined by 61.3 percent on an annual basis to 19.2 million.

The airline reported a 55.1 percent drop in domestic passengers to 9.34 million in January-August, while the number of international passengers fell nearly 66 percent to 9.9 million.

The passenger load factor retreated to 73.8 percent from 81.2 percent.

Cargo and mail delivered in the first eight months of 2020 declined by 3.3 percent year on year to 950,000 tons, the company also said.

Turkish Airlines carried a total of 74.3 million passenger in 2019, down from 75.1 million in the previous year.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Right to first strike

    Right to first strike

  2. Turkish, German defense chiefs discuss east Med

    Turkish, German defense chiefs discuss east Med

  3. Istanbul court delivers final verdict on journalists

    Istanbul court delivers final verdict on journalists

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. President Erdoğan speaks with Kosovar, Serbian counterparts

    President Erdoğan speaks with Kosovar, Serbian counterparts
Recommended
Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July

Construction costs rise more than 9 percent in July
Hygiene product exports leap in January-August

Hygiene product exports leap in January-August
June unemployment at 13.4%

June unemployment at 13.4%
Turkey seeking better terms to renew gas supply contracts, energy official says

Turkey seeking better terms to renew gas supply contracts, energy official says
Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak
Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries

Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries
WORLD Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

A huge fire raged in Beirut port on Sept. 10 sparking alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a deadly dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines served a total of 2.6 million passengers in August, marking a 64.6 percent decline on an annual basis, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 on the travel industry.

SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.