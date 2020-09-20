Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

  • September 20 2020 12:13:00

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

ISTANBUL
Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

The Turkish agriculture sector’s annual average growth rate is much higher than its OECD and EU peers, with 2.7 percent in the last 10 years, the treasury and finance minister has said.

“Our agricultural export figure has increased to $19.4 billion from $3.7 billion in 2002. Red meat production has increased from 366,658 tons to 1,201,469 tons,” Berat Albayrak said in a tweet on Sept. 17.

“Our yearly growth rate of 2.7 in the agricultural sector is well ahead of the OECD and EU countries,” he added.

Albayrak also shared a video comparing the developments in Turkey’s agricultural sector in the last 10 years.

The video shows that the average agricultural growth rates among the OECD and EU countries are 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

In the last 17 years, white meat production has also increased from 905,220 tons to nearly 2.2 million tons, according to the video.

The total number of tractors used in Turkey was up by 350,000, hitting 1.35 million in the same period.

As a self-sufficient country in agriculture and food, Turkey exports 1,827 different agricultural products to 193 countries.

The total export amount of agricultural exports in a year is around $18 billion.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

    Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

  2. Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

  3. Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

    Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

  4. First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

    First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

  5. Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit

    Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit
Recommended
Turkish, US firms to meet virtually under viruss shadow

Turkish, US firms to meet virtually under virus's shadow 
Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes
External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

New company launches shoot up in August

New company launches shoot up in August
Türkiye Sigorta to play pioneering, market-making role: CEO

Türkiye Sigorta to play pioneering, market-making role: CEO
End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert

End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert
WORLD WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

The World Health Organization endorsed on Sept. 19 a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.  

ECONOMY Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

The Turkish agriculture sector’s annual average growth rate is much higher than its OECD and EU peers, with 2.7 percent in the last 10 years, the treasury and finance minister has said.
SPORTS Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş drew 1-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 19.