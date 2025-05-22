Turkic summit declaration a milestone for Turkish Cyprus: Tatar

NICOSIA

The declaration by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) affirming Turkish Cyprus as an "inseparable part of the Turkic world" is a milestone in the pursuit of recognition and equality, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar said on May 22.

“In the final declaration of the Budapest Summit, the affirmation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ place within the Turkic world constitutes a pivotal expression of political will — one that marks a turning point in terms of our vision for a solution and our legitimate aspirations,” Tatar said in a written statement.

The summit, hosted on May 21 by Hungary — an EU member state and observer within the OTS — convened in Budapest with the attendance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The declaration said that the Turkish Cyprus, alongside other observers Hungary and Turkmenistan, is an “inseparable” part of the Turkic world.

Expressing the solidarity of the Turkic world in securing the inherent equal rights of the Turkish Cypriots, the leaders called for a mutually acceptable and "implementable" solution on the Cyprus issue "based on the current realities on the island."

“This declaration goes beyond a mere show of support. It represents a clear and unequivocal recognition of the regional acceptance of our solution vision, which is based on sovereign equality and equal international status,” Tatar said.

“The emphasis on our inherent rights in the Budapest Declaration is a major step in our dignified march,” he said.

Commenting on the absence of Turkish Cypriot representation at the May 21 summit, Tatar underlined that his country’s “physical non-participation does not overshadow its role or significance within the Turkic world.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of the Turkish Cypriots during his address at the summit, stating that “any family photo without Turkish Cyprus would be incomplete.”

The east Mediterranean island has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.