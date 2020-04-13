Turkey's watchdog puts new limits on forex swaps

  • April 13 2020 10:36:19

Turkey's watchdog puts new limits on forex swaps

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Turkish banks' foreign currency swap transactions cannot exceed over 1 percent of their equities, the country's regulatory authority said on April 12.

Due to rising disparity and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency limited forex transactions for financial stability.

Last week, the agency put a limit to these transactions at 10 percent of the bank's equities.

With new travel restrictions in place and millions of people around the world under lockdown, the pandemic has spurred market uncertainties sending stocks plunging and pushing unemployment figures to record highs.

 

WORLD At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.
SPORTS Coronavirus outbreak strengthened bonds among Olympic athletes

Coronavirus outbreak strengthened bonds among Olympic athletes

While disappointed by the postponement of the Olympic Games due to COVID-19, Turkish athletes try to keep the Olympic spirit alive by continuing training at home, according to Turkey’s first badminton player to have made it to the games in 2012. ‘The outbreak has strengthened the bonds among us,’ says Neslihan Yiğit.