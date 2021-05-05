Turkey's US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders

  • May 05 2021 08:46:53

Turkey's US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders

WASHINGTON
Turkeys US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders

Turkey's U.S. envoy hosted an iftar or fast-breaking dinner for religious leaders of the Muslim, Christian, and Jewish American communities on May 4. 

"I would like to welcome you all to the residence of the Turkish ambassador on this lovely Ramadan evening to share our iftar," said Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan in his speech to the guests.

Mercan took office in early March and said he traveled to Istanbul and met the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomeos, the Chief Rabbi of Turkey Isak Haleva, and the head of the Turkish Jewish Community Ishak Ibrahimzadeh before his arrival on US soil.

"During these visits, I had the chance to pass through the old city, with the domes of our mosques and the many churches and synagogues. And I should say there is always fresh hope and joy of life in the breeze of the Bosphorus. That is how we should be inspired and encouraged to stand together, hand in hand against any bigotry and hatred around the world, be it Islamophobia, anti-Christianity, anti-Semitism or any other hatred targeting people’s freedom of conscience," he said.

The invitees included Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Rabbi Marc Schneier, the president of the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding (FFEU), and Professor Bilal Kuspinar, the president of the Diyanet Center of America.

Ambassador Elin Suleymanov of Azerbaijan was the special guest at the event. Many imams, rabbis, bishops, reverends, and scholars were also present.

They included Reverend Johnnie Moore, Dr. David Renwick of the National Presbyterian Church, Mark Hetfield, president of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), Executive Vice President of American Friends of Lubavitch Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the president of the Alliance of Rabbis in the Islamic States Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, Rabbi Sid Schwarz of the National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership and Rabbi Gad Bouskila of the Moroccan Community in New York as well as Imam Tarif Shraim of the University of Maryland, Imam Yahya Hendi of Georgetown University and Imam Talib Shareef of Masjid Muhammad.

The guests also enjoyed a recital of the “kanun,” a traditional string instrument of Ottoman music with deep historical roots.

"Let me close by wishing all the people peace, harmony and a secure environment to enjoy life with their families and friends. Together, like we do this evening," Mercan concluded.

WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  2. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  3. Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

    Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

  5. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space
Recommended
Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone

Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone
Turkish delegation due in Egypt for political consultations

Turkish delegation due in Egypt for political consultations

Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Iraqs Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy
Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister

Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister
Turkey’s new ambassador to the UAE takes office

Turkey’s new ambassador to the UAE takes office
WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on May 4, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.   
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 6.7 billion Turkish liras ($807 million) from domestic markets this week.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.