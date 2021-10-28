Turkey's tourism income skyrockets by 182 pct in July-Sept

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Following a significant fall last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's tourism income shot up by 181.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 28.

The country earned $11.4 billion this July-September, up from $4 billion in the same period last year when the COVID-19 crisis led to a collapse in international travel. There were travel restrictions worldwide, borders were shut and thus an overall drop in consumer demand.

Turkey welcomed 13.6 million visitors in the three-month period, jumping by 143.4 percent on an annual basis as restrictions eased and vaccination rollout advanced in many parts of the world.

While 84 percent or 11.5 million visitors were foreigners, 16 percent (2.2. million) were Turkish citizens residing abroad.



