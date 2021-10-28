Turkey's tourism income skyrockets by 182 pct in July-Sept

  • October 28 2021 11:05:00

Turkey's tourism income skyrockets by 182 pct in July-Sept

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys tourism income skyrockets by 182 pct in July-Sept

Following a significant fall last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's tourism income shot up by 181.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 28.

The country earned $11.4 billion this July-September, up from $4 billion in the same period last year when the COVID-19 crisis led to a collapse in international travel. There were travel restrictions worldwide, borders were shut and thus an overall drop in consumer demand.

Turkey welcomed 13.6 million visitors in the three-month period, jumping by 143.4 percent on an annual basis as restrictions eased and vaccination rollout advanced in many parts of the world.

While 84 percent or 11.5 million visitors were foreigners, 16 percent (2.2. million) were Turkish citizens residing abroad.

revenue,

ECONOMY Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

    Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

  2. Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

    Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

  3. Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

    Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

  4. Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

    Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

  5. Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

    Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece
Recommended
Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for weapon systems

Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for weapon systems
Turkish, Japanese space agencies sign cooperation deal

Turkish, Japanese space agencies sign cooperation deal
Turkeys energy import bill up 65.7 pct in Sept

Turkey's energy import bill up 65.7 pct in Sept

Turkey slashes foreign trade deficit by almost half in September

Turkey slashes foreign trade deficit by almost half in September
Lower rates expected to give boost to home sales

Lower rates expected to give boost to home sales
WORLD World faces growing threat of unbearable heatwaves

World faces growing threat of 'unbearable' heatwaves

From Death Valley to the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent to sub-Saharan Africa, global warming has already made daily life unbearable for millions of people.

ECONOMY Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Turkey's Central Bank (CBRT) on Oct. 28 revised up its year-end inflation forecasts for the next three years while keeping its medium-term target at 5 percent.

SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 