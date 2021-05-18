Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $140.8 bln

  May 18 2021

ANKARA
Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $140.8 billion in March, according to the country’s central bank on May 18. 

At end-March, debt that must be paid in the next 12 months was up 1.7% compared to the end of last year, data showed.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock fell 0.3% to $57.8 billion and other sectors' short-term external debt stock rose 2% to $60.3 billion during the same period.

The rest of the amount - some $22.7 billion - belonged to the central bank.

"Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 6.7% to $8.3 billion," it said.

Some 45.6% of the debt stock was in US dollars, 27.3% in euros, 12.4% in Turkish liras, and 14.7% in other currencies. 

From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of state lenders, increased 5.1% to $27 billion, while the private sector saw $91.1 billion of debt, a slight decrease of 0.3%, during the same period.​​​​​​​

