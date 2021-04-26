Turkey's sectoral confidence slips in April

  April 26 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Confidence in Turkey's key sectors fell on a monthly basis in April, the country's statistical authority said on April 26.

Among all sub-indices, the retail trade sector index posted the largest monthly decline with 5.6 percent but it was still above the threshold level at 103.1 this month. The decrease was driven by a fall in the current volume of stocks and business activity-sales expectation over the next three months.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within the range of 0-200; sectoral confidence indices signal an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The construction sector confidence index slipped 3.1 percent from last month to 77.3 in April, as both current overall order books and employment expectation over the next three months declined.

The services confidence index reached 105.5 in April, going down by 2 percent from March as demand turnover over the past three months and expectations for the coming period worsened.

TURKEY Russias Sputnik V vaccine production to start in Turkey

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine production to start in Turkey

