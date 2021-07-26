Turkey's sectoral confidence increases in July

  July 26 2021

ANKARA
Confidence in Turkey's key sectors of services, construction, and retail trade increased month-on-month in July, according to the country's statistical authority on July 26. 

The services sector rose the most by 5.8% to 114.8 this month driven by the significant improvement in the sub-indices of business situation and demand turnover over the past three months.

The construction sector confidence index climbed 4.7% from last month to 86.3 in July, as both the current overall order books and employment expectations over the next three months bettered.

The retail trade confidence index rose 3.7% month-on-month to 109.6, pushed up by business activity sales over the past three months sub-index.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within the range of 0-200, with sectoral confidence indices signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

