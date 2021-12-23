Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November

ANKARA

A total of 88,743 road motor vehicles were registered in Turkey last month, up 3.6 percent compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a monthly release on Dec. 22.

Compared with the previous month, the number of road motor vehicle registrations increased by 19.4 percent for tractors, 13.6 percent for small trucks,10.3 percent for trucks, 9.9 percent for buses and 0.7 percent for cars, while it decreased by 36.0 percent for special purpose vehicles, 14.6 percent for minibuses, 2.0 percent for motorcycles, respectively.

Regarding the vehicle registrations in November, cars accounted for 49.4 percent, followed by motorcycles (21.5 percent), small trucks (17.0 percent), tractors (8.0 percent), trucks (3.1 percent) and buses (0.5 percent).

The number of road motor vehicles registrations decreased by 13.5 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.

Over January-November, a total of 1.08 million road motor vehicles were registered in Turkey, up 14.1 percent increase year on year.

During this period, the share of gasoline-fueled cars was 61.9 percent, followed by diesel-fueled cars with 23.8 percent, electric or hybrid cars with 9.1 percent and LPG-fueled cars with 5.2 percent.

In terms of model brands for newly registered cars, 15.2 percent were Renault over the month, while 11.1 percent were Fiat, and 9.7 percent Peugeot.