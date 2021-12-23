Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November

  • December 23 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November

ANKARA
Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November

A total of 88,743 road motor vehicles were registered in Turkey last month, up 3.6 percent compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a monthly release on Dec. 22. 

Compared with the previous month, the number of road motor vehicle registrations increased by 19.4 percent for tractors, 13.6 percent for small trucks,10.3 percent for trucks, 9.9 percent for buses and 0.7 percent for cars, while it decreased by 36.0 percent for special purpose vehicles, 14.6 percent for minibuses, 2.0 percent for motorcycles, respectively.

Regarding the vehicle registrations in November, cars accounted for 49.4 percent, followed by motorcycles (21.5 percent), small trucks (17.0 percent), tractors (8.0 percent), trucks (3.1 percent) and buses (0.5 percent).

The number of road motor vehicles registrations decreased by 13.5 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.

Over January-November, a total of 1.08 million road motor vehicles were registered in Turkey, up 14.1 percent increase year on year.

During this period, the share of gasoline-fueled cars was 61.9 percent, followed by diesel-fueled cars with 23.8 percent, electric or hybrid cars with 9.1 percent and LPG-fueled cars with 5.2 percent.

In terms of model brands for newly registered cars, 15.2 percent were Renault over the month, while 11.1 percent were Fiat, and 9.7 percent Peugeot.

Economy,

WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  2. US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

    US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

  3. Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

    Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

  4. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  5. Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

    Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme
Recommended
World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World steel output down 9.9 percent in November
Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme
Turkey to reduce foreign dependency in economy: Minister

Turkey to reduce foreign dependency in economy: Minister

Consumer confidence slips in December

Consumer confidence slips in December
Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding
Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks

Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks
WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties

Morocco on Dec. 22 spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that have been effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin’s new government.

ECONOMY World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) was 143.3 million tons in November, down 9.9 percent compared to November 2020, according to a statement released on Dec. 22.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.