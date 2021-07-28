Turkey's road motor vehicle registrations up in June

  • July 28 2021 10:49:07

Turkey's road motor vehicle registrations up in June

ANKARA
Turkeys road motor vehicle registrations up in June

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 37.2% year-on-year in June, the country's statistics authority revealed on July 28. 

A total of 104,316 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registration surged by 35.7%.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached nearly 24.73 million by the end of June, TÜİK said.

In June, automobiles accounted for most new registrations - 49.8% - while motorcycles accounted for 30.2%. Small trucks represented 10.6%.

In terms of distribution of model brands for newly registered cars in the month, 12.7% were Fiat and Renault, 10.6% Volkswagen and 6.4% Peugeot.

In the first half of 2021, the number of registered vehicles soared 56.5% year-on-year to 607,289.

ECONOMY Turkeys road motor vehicle registrations up in June

Turkey's road motor vehicle registrations up in June
MOST POPULAR

  1. Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated

    Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated

  2. Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

    Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

  3. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  4. Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

    Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

  5. Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists

    Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists
Recommended
Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up
Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated

Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated
White goods sales up 41 percent in first half of 2021

White goods sales up 41 percent in first half of 2021
Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021
Turkeys central government gross debt stock at $234 bln

Turkey's central government gross debt stock at $234 bln
Car exports from Sakarya top $2 billion in first half

Car exports from Sakarya top $2 billion in first half
WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison.

ECONOMY Turkeys road motor vehicle registrations up in June

Turkey's road motor vehicle registrations up in June

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 37.2% year-on-year in June, the country's statistics authority revealed on July 28. 
SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.