Turkey's road motor vehicle registrations up in June

ANKARA

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 37.2% year-on-year in June, the country's statistics authority revealed on July 28.

A total of 104,316 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registration surged by 35.7%.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached nearly 24.73 million by the end of June, TÜİK said.

In June, automobiles accounted for most new registrations - 49.8% - while motorcycles accounted for 30.2%. Small trucks represented 10.6%.

In terms of distribution of model brands for newly registered cars in the month, 12.7% were Fiat and Renault, 10.6% Volkswagen and 6.4% Peugeot.

In the first half of 2021, the number of registered vehicles soared 56.5% year-on-year to 607,289.



