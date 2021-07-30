Turkey's Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

ANKARA

Turkey's tourism revenue hit nearly $3 billion in the second quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 30.

The figure was up almost 22.5% from the previous quarter, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

This April-June, 73.1% of the income – excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures – came from foreign visitors, while the rest was from citizens residing abroad.

The average expenditures of visitors in the three-month period stood at $739 per capita.

"In this quarter, while average expenditures per night of foreigners who stayed overnight were $64, average expenditures per night of Turkish citizens residing abroad were $44," it said.

The country attracted over 4 million visitors in April-June, up 56.4% on a quarterly basis.

"While 77.3% of visitors were foreign with 3.1 million persons, 22.7% of them were Turkish citizens residing abroad, with over 921,000 persons," the statement said.