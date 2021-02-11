Turkey's poultry production slipped in 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's chicken meat production was over 2.1 million tons in 2020, according to data released by the country's statistical authority on Feb. 11.

The figure marked a 0.1 percent fall on an annual basis, TÜİK said in a statement.

The number of slaughtered chickens was down 0.5 percent to 1.2 billion.

The country produced 58,212 tons of turkey meat in 2020, 2.4 percent less than the previous year.

The total figure for chicken and turkey meat production was almost 2.2 million tons, the data showed.

Hen egg production in Turkey slipped 0.6 percent to nearly 19.8 billion units, TÜİK said.

