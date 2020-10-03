Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

  • October 03 2020 16:20:00

Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

ANTALYA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival will begin on Oct. 3 in open-air theaters with strict coronavirus measures in place.

The festival, also known as Turkey's Oscars, will be organized by the Municipality of Antalya with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism between Oct. 3-10.

Marking its 57th year, a total of 12 full-length films will compete to receive awards in 16 categories, while the festival will also hold online events.

While every year at the festival, posters of a prominent cinema artist are featured, this year, photographs of a health care worker who heroically fought coronavirus will feature at posters.

The traditional cortege will not be held this year.

Films will be shown outdoors and not in movie theaters, seating arrangements will be made while following social distancing norms, and masks will be mandatory at the event.

The opening ceremony will take place in the evening.

Writer and director Emin Alper, Romanian producer Ada Solomon, Frederic Boyer, Art Director of Les Arcs European Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival, Iranian actress, director Niki Karimi and Brazilian director and
screenwriter Sandra Kogut will also be part of the jury of the international feature film competition.

A total of 44 films, including those competing in the festival, will be screened in three open-air theaters.

At least 50 free entry passes for each movie will be set aside for health care professionals.

The winners of the competitions will be announced at the closing ceremony to be held on Oct. 10.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

    Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

  2. Elderly man tries to save actress playing kidnapped woman role on set

    Elderly man tries to save actress playing kidnapped woman role on set

  3. Azerbaijan liberated many lands from Armenia: Turkish president

    Azerbaijan liberated many lands from Armenia: Turkish president

  4. Greek arguments baseless according to int'l law: VP Oktay

    Greek arguments baseless according to int'l law: VP Oktay

  5. Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

    Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again
Recommended
Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again
Canadian actress cast as Muslim hero Ms Marvel

Canadian actress cast as Muslim hero Ms Marvel
Short film by Almodovar to meet with Istanbul audience

Short film by Almodovar to meet with Istanbul audience
Over 1.5 mln visit Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque

Over 1.5 mln visit Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque
Painting exhibition of Turkish poet awaits visitors until Oct 31

Painting exhibition of Turkish poet awaits visitors until Oct 31
Rescue operation for Bulgaria’s communist-era ’flying saucer’

Rescue operation for Bulgaria’s communist-era ’flying saucer’
WORLD Antarctic Peninsula at warmest in decades: Study

Antarctic Peninsula at warmest in decades: Study

The year 2020 is the hottest in the Antarctic Peninsula in the past three decades, a study by the University of Santiago de Chile out Oct. 2 found.
ECONOMY Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s investment demand followed a stronger course this January to August compared to the same period last year, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Oct. 2. 
SPORTS Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

Turkey on Oct. 2 announced its national football squad for next week's friendly game with Germany and the UEFA Nations League matches.