Turkey's oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 6.1 percent to 4.3 million tonnes in July this year compared to the same month last year, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Sept. 25.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, increased by 7.6 percent during that period to 3.09 million tonnes, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly oil market report.

In July 2020, Turkey imported the highest amount of crude from Iraq at 1.04 million tonnes. Russia and Nigeria followed with 975,275 tonnes and 713,896 tonnes, respectively.

Oil refinery product output decreased by 11.5 percent to 2.8 million tonnes this July. While diesel production was down 22.4 percent to 1.6 million tonnes, gasoline production decreased by nearly 25.7 percent to 338,971 tonnes.

Total domestic oil product sales in July increased by 4.4 percent to 2.9 million tonnes compared to the same month of 2019.