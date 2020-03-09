Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected

  • March 09 2020 13:14:29

Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected

Turkey’s most technology-savvy brands in the main 23 sectors have been selected through a survey conducted in 12 provinces including the commercial hub İstanbul, the capital Ankara, the Aegean province of İzmir, the Black Sea province of Samsun and the southeastern industrial city of Gaziantep.

Electronic products and white goods manufacturer Vestel was selected by the 1,000 surveyed people as “the most technologic domestic brand.”

“While all brands invest in technology, it was highly important to determine the brands, which are dissociated in the eyes of the customers, with the help of the customers,” said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan , the CEO of the marketing research company Nielsen Turkey.

Fuel retailer Opet, İşbank, white goods manufacturer Arçelik, computer producer Casper, phone maker Samsung, textile giant LC Waikiki, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, courier company Yurtiçi and online shopping platform Hepsiburada were also selected as the most technology-savvy brands in their sectors.

The survey was conducted in cooperation between Nielsen and marketing company Pazarlamasyon.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The EU without Turkey

    The EU without Turkey

  2. Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

    Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

  3. Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

    Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

  4. Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

    Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

  5. Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

    Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings
Recommended
Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume
Woman entrepreneur creates job with dried fruits

Woman entrepreneur creates job with dried fruits
Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense

Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense
Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand
Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails

Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails
Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

WORLD On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on March 8, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.

ECONOMY Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia have resumed on March 7 after a month-long disruption due to the yearly quota limit.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Defending champion Galatasaray’s eight-game winning streak in the Turkish Süper Lig ended on March 8 night with a 2-2 draw at title hopeful Sivasspor.