Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s most technology-savvy brands in the main 23 sectors have been selected through a survey conducted in 12 provinces including the commercial hub İstanbul, the capital Ankara, the Aegean province of İzmir, the Black Sea province of Samsun and the southeastern industrial city of Gaziantep.

Electronic products and white goods manufacturer Vestel was selected by the 1,000 surveyed people as “the most technologic domestic brand.”

“While all brands invest in technology, it was highly important to determine the brands, which are dissociated in the eyes of the customers, with the help of the customers,” said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan , the CEO of the marketing research company Nielsen Turkey.

Fuel retailer Opet, İşbank, white goods manufacturer Arçelik, computer producer Casper, phone maker Samsung, textile giant LC Waikiki, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, courier company Yurtiçi and online shopping platform Hepsiburada were also selected as the most technology-savvy brands in their sectors.

The survey was conducted in cooperation between Nielsen and marketing company Pazarlamasyon.