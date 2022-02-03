Turkey's annual inflation at 48.69% in January

  • February 03 2022 11:19:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s annual inflation rate in January reached its highest level since April 2002, official data showed on Feb. 3. 

Consumer prices surged by 48.69 percent from the same period in January last year, up from an annual rate of 36.1 percent in December, according to the Turkish statistics agency.

The highest annual price increase last month was seen in transportation with 68.89%, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverage (55.61%) and furnishings and household equipment (54.53%).

