Turkey's inflation rate drops in April amid COVID-19

  • May 04 2020 10:27:22

Turkey's inflation rate drops in April amid COVID-19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys inflation rate drops in April amid COVID-19

Consumer prices in Turkey went up 10.94% in April compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on May 4. 

April's annual inflation rate was down from 11.86% in March amid coronavirus, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

A group of 19 economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Thursday predicted annual inflation figure to drop to 10.79% in April.

Last month, change in consumer price index saw a rise of 0.85% on a monthly basis, official data showed.

Economists expected a 0.72% monthly rise in consumer prices index, ranged between 0.17%, at its lowest, and 1.4%, at its highest.

Last week, Turkey's Central Bank revised its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% for 2020, down from 8.2%, thanks to a cut in projections of the output gap and food inflation.

The government's year-end inflation target is 8.5% for 2020 as laid out in the government’s new economic program announced last September.

Inflation, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

    Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

  2. Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

    Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

  4. Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

    Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Purchasing Managers Index at 33.4 in April

Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April
Share of renewables in energy generation soars in Turkey

Share of renewables in energy generation soars in Turkey
Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs

Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs
Turkish Cargo fifth among top 25 air cargo carriers

Turkish Cargo fifth among top 25 air cargo carriers
Turkey lifts ban on export of medical equipment to fight virus

Turkey lifts ban on export of medical equipment to fight virus

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir
WORLD COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope maybe unrealistic that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

ECONOMY Purchasing Managers Index at 33.4 in April

Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 33.4 in April, according to a monthly business survey on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 