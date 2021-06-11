Turkey's industrial output up in April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 66 percent in April compared to the same month of last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on June 11.

The improvement with the base effect was especially backed by the sub-index of the manufacturing sector, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

The manufacturing index soared 72.3 percent year-on-year in April while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 26.6 percent.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up 25.5 percent during the same period.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without the calendar and holiday-originated effects.

The main reading bounced back to its pre-pandemic level, up 13.8 percent from April 2019.

According to an Anadolu Agency survey on Tuesday, a group of 11 experts projected the calendar-adjusted industrial production index a 63.5 percent year-on-year rise in the figure.

On a monthly basis, the country's industrial output decreased 0.9 percent this April.

All sub-sectors posted declines compared to March, with mining and quarrying falling by 4.1 percent, manufacturing by 0.7 percent, and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply by 1.3 percent in April.



