Turkey's industrial output rises 8.9% year-on-year in September

  • November 12 2021 10:48:26

ANKARA
Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 8.9% in September compared to the same month last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on Nov. 12.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) indicated that the country's industrial production narrowed 1.5% on a monthly basis.

The mining and quarrying index also rose 7.9%, while the manufacturing index jumped 9.7% in September compared with the same month last year.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index was also up 1% in September

Meanwhile, in the third quarter, calendar-adjusted industrial production climbed 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

