Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2020

  • June 22 2021 09:08:04

Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2020

ANKARA
Turkeys GDP per capita index up in 2020

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita index based on purchasing power parity (PPP) last year was 64, while the average for EU countries was 100, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on June 21. 

Despite the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the country's index rose 3 points from the previous year.

Turkey’s GDP per capita index was 36% lower than the EU average, according to the preliminary results of the European Comparison Program for 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Luxembourg had the highest GDP per capita index of 266, out of the 37 countries included in the comparison, according to TÜİK data.

"The country with the lowest index of GDP per capita was Albania with 31," it said.

"Luxembourg had GDP per capita being 166% above the EU-27 average whereas Albania 69% was below the EU-27 average," the report said.

The PPP is an index that allows a comparison of both economic activities and living standards among different countries.

The official report includes data from the EU's 27 member states, as well as three European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries (Switzerland, Iceland, and Norway), five candidate countries (Turkey, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Albania), one potential candidate country (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and the UK.

Meanwhile, the actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita in Turkey was 72 in 2020, versus the EU average of 100.

The AIC consists of goods and services actually paid or purchased by consumers as well as provided freely by governments, or by non-profit organizations (education, health care, etc.).

While GDP per capita is mainly an indicator of the level of economic activity, actual individual consumption per capita is an alternative indicator better adapted to describe the material welfare situation of households.

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

    Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

  2. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

  3. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  4. Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

    Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

  5. Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

    Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit
Recommended
Central government gross debt stock at $233.5 bln in May

Central government gross debt stock at $233.5 bln in May
Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide

Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide
Turkeys external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million
Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists
Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

WORLD WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

The WHO is setting up a hub in South Africa to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to produce COVID-19 vaccines, in what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a historic step to spread lifesaving technology.

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.