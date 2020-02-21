Turkey's first frigate project approaches finalization

Turkey's first frigate project approaches finalization

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Photo by STM via AA

Turkey has nearly completed a project to make the country's first frigate as part of its national warship program MİLGEM.

MİLGEM's fifth vessel is being built under the Defense Industries Presidency and the prime contracting of leading defense company STM.

The project is being conducted with the participation of almost all parts of the Turkish defense industry, Murat İkinci, the general manager of STM, told Anadolu Agency.

Built as an Istanbul-class frigate, the vessel is being constructed with mostly indigenous sources, he noted.

"It will be Turkey's largest national warship, the first ship in the frigate class," he stressed.

Shareholders are continuing work to complete the project and deliver the vessel in a short period, added İkinci.

Recently, STM signed a cooperation agreement with Turkish defense giants Aselsan and Havelsan for the vessel's weapons systems, he recalled.

"The weapons systems of our ship will be produced nationally, including ammunition and air defense," he added.

