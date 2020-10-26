Turkey's first car to provide longer battery life

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's first domestically manufactured car will have a longer battery life than its competitors, its producers said on Oct. 26.

An NMC (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt Oxide) cathode will be used in the car's lithium-ion batteries, which optimizes energy and power density, Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) tweeted.

Pouch type cells with high energy density will be used in the battery modules which will be enclosed with aluminum coverage to provide high structural strength, according to TOGG.

Maximum battery life, performance and safety will be ensured with highly efficient liquid cooling and innovative battery management system, it added.

The battery's modular structure can be used in many areas, especially energy storage, the firm added.

It also said that cars will have 300/500-kilometer (186/310 miles) range and their batteries can be charged up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

TOGG signed a goodwill agreement with major global battery producer Farasis last week.

Gürcan Karakaş, CEO of TOGG, said in a video statement that as part of the agreement the two companies will conduct joint projects in the future.