Turkey's exports up 5.6 pct to $17.3 bln in October

  • November 30 2020 10:29:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's exports rose by 5.6 percent to reach $17.33 billion in October, on a yearly basis, the country's statistical authority announced on Nov. 30.

The country's imports also posted an increase of 8.4 percent to reach $19.7 billion in the same month versus October 2019.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade deficit was at $2.37 billion, up 34.4 percent annually. 

The export-import coverage ratio was 88 percent in October 2020, down from 90.3 percent in the same month in 2019.

10-month figures

Turkey's exports were $135.6 billion, down 9.1 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months, while imports totaled $175.9 billion, increasing 2.2 percent.

The trade balance posted a $40.72 billion deficit in January-October, up 76.2 percent on a yearly basis.

The export-import coverage ratio was 77.1 percent over the 10 months, down from 86.7 percent in the same period last year.

