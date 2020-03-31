Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

The country's imports also increased by 9.8% to stand at $17.63 billion in the month, versus February 2019, TÜİK noted.

The foreign trade deficit was $2.98 billion in February, up 72% compared to the same month last year, it said.

"In February 2020, export coverage imports was 83.1% while it was 89.2% in February 2019," TÜİK added.

Turkey's exports totaled $167.92 billion and imports were $171.53 billion in 2019.