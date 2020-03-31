Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

  • March 31 2020 11:46:00

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

The country's imports also increased by 9.8% to stand at $17.63 billion in the month, versus February 2019, TÜİK noted.

The foreign trade deficit was $2.98 billion in February, up 72% compared to the same month last year, it said.

"In February 2020, export coverage imports was 83.1% while it was 89.2% in February 2019," TÜİK added.

Turkey's exports totaled $167.92 billion and imports were $171.53 billion in 2019.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

    Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

  2. 1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

    1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

  3. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  4. This crisis will produce a new world

    This crisis will produce a new world

  5. Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed

    Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed
Recommended
Expect big changes from virus: Turkish business group

Expect big changes from virus: Turkish business group
IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus

IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus
Turkish farmers continue planting, harvesting as usual

Turkish farmers continue planting, harvesting as usual
Banks register $2.4 bln net profit in Feb-Jan

Banks register $2.4 bln net profit in Feb-Jan
Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February

Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February
Oil prices at 17-year lows as virus ravages world

Oil prices at 17-year lows as virus ravages world
WORLD Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.