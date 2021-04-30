Turkey's exports hit $50 bln in Q1

  • April 30 2021 10:56:00

Turkey's exports hit $50 bln in Q1

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey's exports increased 17.2 percent on an annual basis to reach $50 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the country's statistical authority said on April 30.

Imports during the January to March period were up 9.6 percent to reach $61.2 billion, leaving the foreign trade deficit at $11.4 billion, marking a fall of 15.2 percent, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The export-import coverage ratio was 81.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021, up from 76.6 percent during the same period last year.

In March, exports soared 42.2 percent on a yearly basis to reach $19 billion, while imports were up 25.6 percent to reach $24 billion.

The trade deficit in March stood at $4.6 billion, narrowing 14.9 percent on an annual basis.

The export-import coverage ratio in the month was 80.3 percent, while it was 70.9 percent in March 2020.

COVID-19, pandemic, Turkish economy, business,

ECONOMY Turkeys exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey's exports hit $50 bln in Q1

MOST POPULAR

  1. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  2. Long lockdown triggers exodus from Turkey’s big cities

    Long lockdown triggers exodus from Turkey’s big cities

  3. Turkey enters full lockdown until May 17

    Turkey enters full lockdown until May 17

  4. Assos to be closed for 500 days

    Assos to be closed for 500 days

  5. Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

    Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey, TRNC ink oil, electricity cooperation protocols

Turkey, TRNC ink oil, electricity cooperation protocols
Thodex customers lost around $108 million: Minister

Thodex customers lost around $108 million: Minister
Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2021-22
Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism

Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism
Turkish economy to grow 5 pct despite ‘uncertainties’

Turkish economy to grow 5 pct despite ‘uncertainties’
Turkish defense giant Aselsan makes Q1 profits of $147 mln

Turkish defense giant Aselsan makes Q1 profits of $147 mln
WORLD Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

A judge ordered the government on April 29 to explain why guards repeatedly flash light into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell overnight, an action her lawyers say may have led to a bruise over one eye as she awaits trial in an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey's exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey's exports increased 17.2 percent on an annual basis to reach $50 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the country's statistical authority said on April 30.
SPORTS Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş increased its points advantage to five in the Turkish Süper Lig after mid-week games as it prepares to take on Hatayspor on May 1.