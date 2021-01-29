Turkey's exports hit $169.5 bln in 2020

  • January 29 2021 10:41:00

Turkey's exports hit $169.5 bln in 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys exports hit $169.5 bln in 2020

Turkey's exports slipped 6.3% on an annual basis to stand at $169.48 billion in 2020, a year when the coronavirus pandemic ravaged several economies around the world, particularly in the country's main export destination, the EU.

Turkey’s imports last year went up 4.3% to $219.4 billion, bringing the foreign trade deficit to $49.9 billion  an increase of 69.1%, the country's statistical authority, TÜİK, announced on Friday.

The export-import coverage ratio was 77.2% in 2020, down from 86% in the previous year.

In December, Turkey’s exports saw a 16% rise to reach $17.85 billion, while imports were up 11.6% at $22.38 billion.

The deficit in the last month was $4.53 billion, a 3% yearly increase.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

    Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

  2. We hope Turkey will cooperate with NATO allies in future, not Russia: British ambassador

    We hope Turkey will cooperate with NATO allies in future, not Russia: British ambassador

  3. Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

    Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

  4. Turkey receives 3.5 million more doses of virus vaccine

    Turkey receives 3.5 million more doses of virus vaccine

  5. Measures help Turkey reduce virus cases by 80 percent, says health minister

    Measures help Turkey reduce virus cases by 80 percent, says health minister
Recommended
Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020

Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020
Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses

Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses
Turkish Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts constant

Turkish Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts constant
Turkish delivery app is now in London

Turkish delivery app is now in London

Turkey can lead digital revolution in region: WEF chief

Turkey can lead digital revolution in region: WEF chief
Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021
WORLD Trump flexes clout, meets top Republican in US House

Trump flexes clout, meets top Republican in US House

Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Jan. 28 amid a tug of war over the Republican Party’s future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020

Tourism revenues at $12.6 bln in 2020

With most of the world staying at home due to COVID-19, Turkey's tourism revenues in 2020 totaled $12.6 billion, a 65.1% decline from the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Jan. 29. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Presenting their superstar transfer Mesut Özil to the media, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Jan. 27 held a signing ceremony for their high-profile recruit.